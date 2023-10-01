Stream Auto Racing Events on Fubo: How to Watch

Are you a devoted auto racing fan who can never get enough of the action? If so, you’re in luck! Fubo offers a wide variety of racing coverage for you to watch and live stream. Whether you’re into NASCAR or NHRA Drag Racing, Fubo has you covered.

On Sunday, October 1, Fubo will be airing two exciting races for you to enjoy. First up is the NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500. The race will begin at 2:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on NBC. Don’t worry if you can’t catch it on TV, as you can also live stream it on Fubo!

Following the NASCAR race, the NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Midwest Nationals will take place. Tune in at 3:00 PM ET to catch all the high-speed action. This race will be televised on FOX Sports Networks, but you can also stream it on Fubo.

Fubo is your go-to platform for all your auto racing needs. With a subscription to Fubo, you’ll never miss a race again. Don’t forget to also check out ESPN+ for even more racing coverage throughout the year.

So grab your snacks, find a comfortable spot to sit, and get ready for an adrenaline-filled day of auto racing. Enjoy the excitement, speed, and skill of these talented drivers as they compete for victory. It’s a must-see for any true racing fan!

Definitions:

– NASCAR: The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing is an American auto racing organization that sanctions and governs multiple racing series.

– NHRA Drag Racing: The National Hot Rod Association is an American auto racing organization that organizes drag racing events.

Source:

– Data Skrive (2023). “True auto racing fans know that there’s no such thing as too many races. From the starting gun to the checkered flag, you want to see it all. Check out the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the action airing on Fubo on Sunday, October 1.”