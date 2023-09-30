Don’t Miss the Exciting Auto Racing Action on Saturday, September 30!

If you’re a passionate fan of auto racing, then mark your calendars for Saturday, September 30! There will be a thrilling lineup of events, including the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Cup Series, all available for you to watch. Thanks to Fubo, you won’t have to miss a single moment of the action.

To start off the day, tune in to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Love’s RV Stop 250 – Qualifying at 9:30 AM ET. This race is filled with adrenaline and excitement as drivers compete for the pole position. Get ready to witness fierce competition and breathtaking speeds. You can catch all the action on FOX Sports Networks or stream it live on Fubo.

Once the qualifying race is over, be sure to continue watching the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Love’s RV Stop 250. This highly anticipated event kicks off at 1:00 PM ET and promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat racing action. Don’t miss out on the intensity and strategy as the drivers battle it out for victory. Tune in to FOX Sports Networks or stream it live on Fubo.

Later in the day, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the spotlight with the YellaWood 500 – Qualifying race. Starting at 4:30 PM ET, this race showcases skilled drivers maneuvering their cars at high speeds, aiming to secure pole position for the main event. Catch all the thrills and spills on the USA Network or stream it live on Fubo.

Finally, the ARCA Menards Series: Salem will bring an exciting end to the day at 7:30 PM ET. Watch as some of the most talented drivers navigate the challenging Salem Speedway, battling for victory and championship points. You can catch all the action on FOX Sports Networks or stream it live on Fubo.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the auto racing action this year following along with Fubo and ESPN+. Stay tuned for more thrilling races and unforgettable moments!

