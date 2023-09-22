Catch All the Auto Racing Action Today

If you’re a fan of auto racing, get ready to rev your engines and enjoy a thrilling day of Formula 1, Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action. Here’s a breakdown of the races happening today and how you can watch or stream them.

Starting off the day is the Formula 1: Japan Grand Prix Qualifying race. The action begins at 1:55 AM ET and can be viewed on ESPN. If you prefer to stream the race, you can do so on Fubo.

Next up is the NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Qualifying race. This race starts at 12:30 PM ET and will be televised on USA Network. Cord-cutters can also stream the race on Fubo.

Following the NASCAR Cup Series race is the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. Tune in at 3:30 PM ET to catch all the excitement on USA Network. Once again, Fubo offers a streaming option for those without cable.

Last but not least is the thrilling Motorcycle Racing: SuperMotocross World Championship Finals. This race kicks off at 10:00 PM ET and will be aired on USA Network. Stream the race on Fubo to witness the high-speed action.

To stay up to date with all the racing action throughout the year, make sure to subscribe to Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will provide you with countless hours of auto racing entertainment.

So, get your snacks ready, find a cozy spot on the couch, and prepare for an adrenaline-filled day of auto racing. Don’t miss out on any of the thrilling moments as the drivers push the limits of speed and skill!

Definitions:

– Formula 1: A type of open-wheel racing sanctioned the FIA, consisting of a series of races held on circuit tracks.

– NASCAR Cup Series: One of the premier racing series organized the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, featuring heavily modified stock cars.

– NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: A racing series that serves as a training ground for drivers aspiring to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series.

– Motorcycle Racing: A sport involving racing motorcycles on closed-circuit tracks.

– Fubo: A streaming platform that offers live sports, including auto racing.

– ESPN+: A subscription-based streaming service providing access to a wide range of live sports events.

