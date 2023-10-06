– Austin City Limits Music Festival streaming on Hulu

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is set to begin in Austin, Texas, featuring a diverse lineup of artists from Asleep at the Wheel to Yaya Bey. But you don’t have to be in Austin to catch the performances, as Hulu will be live streaming the festival on its platform.

Starting Friday afternoon, October 6th, Hulu will have two channels of live performances available for streaming. The Lumineers will kick off the festival as the opening headliner. The music will continue on Saturday, October 7th, with the Foo Fighters as the headliner, and wrap up on Sunday night, October 8th, with Mumford & Sons as the closing act.

To stream the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Hulu, you will need a subscription to the streaming service. Hulu can be accessed on various devices such as desktop web browsers, mobile devices, tablets, gaming consoles, smart TVs, and through set-top boxes and streaming sticks. Simply search for “Austin City Limits” on the Hulu home screen or in the search bar to find the festival.

It’s important to note that the festival will be streamed live and will not be available on demand afterwards. This means that fans will need to tune in at the designated times to catch their favorite artists’ performances.

Hulu offers various subscription plans and prices. After a free trial month, the streaming platform costs $7.99 monthly for content with ads and $14.99 for ad-free streaming. There are also bundled packages available, such as the one that includes Disney+ and ESPN+. Additionally, students can receive a discounted rate of $1.99 per month with the Hulu student discount.

While not all artists will be seen on Hulu’s live stream, the festival lineup includes popular acts such as The National Parks, Lil Yachty, Portugal. The Man, Alanis Morissette, Tove Lo, and Hozier, among others.

So, even if you can’t make it to Austin, you can still experience the Austin City Limits Music Festival from the comfort of your own home through Hulu’s live streaming service.

