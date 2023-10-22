Astros vs. Rangers: ALCS Game 6 Preview

The Houston Astros will face off against the Texas Rangers in the sixth game of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) on Sunday. The Rangers are looking to force a Game 7 as they currently trail in the series 3-2. The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The Astros will have Framber Valdez as their starting pitcher for the game, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi. Valdez has a 12-11 record with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts this season. Eovaldi, on the other hand, has a 12-5 record and will be making his 26th start of the season.

The Astros have had a strong batting performance this season, ranking seventh in the league with 222 home runs and sixth with a .437 slugging percentage. They also have a .259 team batting average and have scored a total of 827 runs this season. On the pitching side, the Astros have a collective 3.94 ERA and a 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Rangers have been impressive in their batting performance as well, ranking third in the league with 233 home runs and third with a .452 slugging percentage. They have a .263 team batting average and have scored 881 runs this season. However, their pitching staff has a 4.29 ERA and an 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Both teams have had some notable wins and losses in the series so far, with the Rangers winning the first two games, the Astros winning the next three, and now the Rangers hoping to win Game 6 and force a decisive seventh game.

This game is sure to be an exciting matchup as both teams battle it out for a spot in the World Series. Be sure to tune in to catch all the action!

Sources:

– Data Skrive

– BetMGM Sportsbook