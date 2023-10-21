Army West Point Black Knights Face Uphill Battle Against LSU Tigers

The Army West Point Black Knights are gearing up to take on the No. 19 LSU Tigers in what promises to be one of their toughest college football matchups of the season. The game will take place at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on October 21, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Army’s last game against the Troy Trojans ended in a disappointing 19-0 shutout loss, with the team struggling to find their footing in the cold, wet, and rainy conditions. The Trojans outperformed the Black Knights on offense, racking up 227 passing yards to Army’s 78 and 222 rushing yards to Army’s 177. Despite some standout moments from Army’s defense, their offense led Bryson Daily was unable to get things going.

On the other hand, LSU is coming off a 48-18 victory over Auburn, bringing their season record to 5-2. This matchup against Army marks only the second time the two teams have faced each other, with their previous encounter taking place almost a century ago in 1931, resulting in a shutout win for Army.

Fans looking to watch the Army vs. LSU game can tune in to SEC Network or stream it live on fuboTV and other live TV services. Cable customers can also catch the game for free logging in on ESPN.com with their cable credentials.

While betting on in-state college teams is not permitted under New York betting laws, fans can still take advantage of introductory offers from various betting platforms like BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, and Bet365.

For those unfamiliar with fuboTV, it is a live TV streaming service with a focus on sports, offering a wide range of sports programming from both the U.S. and international leagues. With a starting package of 150 channels at $74.99, including 1,000 hours of DVR, fuboTV is a popular choice for sports enthusiasts.

This highly anticipated matchup between Army and LSU promises to be an exciting game for football fans. Don’t miss the action when the Black Knights take on the Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

Definitions:

– SEC Network: A sports network owned ESPN that primarily broadcasts Southeastern Conference (SEC) college football games.

– fuboTV: A live TV streaming service that offers various sports channels and exclusive sports programming.

– Tiger Stadium: The home stadium of the LSU Tigers football team located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Sources:

– Source 1: The source article