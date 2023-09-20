American Horror Story: Delicate Premiere Date Announced

The highly anticipated 12th installment of the acclaimed anthology series American Horror Story, titled “Delicate,” is set to premiere on FX on September 20 at 10/9c. The new season revolves around the character Anna Victoria Alcott, an actress struggling with her fertility and her fear of being targeted as her popularity rises.

While the show’s fans are eagerly awaiting its return, there has been some controversy surrounding the casting of reality TV star Kim Kardashian as the lead in the 2023 installment. Despite Kardashian’s limited acting experience, many fans are optimistic about her performance alongside AHS alum Emma Roberts.

For those without a traditional cable subscription, there are still options to catch the new episodes of American Horror Story: Delicate. Live streaming services such as Sling, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream offer access to FX.

Sling is known for its affordability, with packages starting at $40 a month. To watch the FX channel and the season premiere of AHS, either the Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue subscription is required.

FuboTV, on the other hand, offers over 100 live channels for $74.99 a month, along with on-demand shows and movies and the ability to record content. Its free trial allows new subscribers to test the service before committing.

DirecTV Stream is similar to FuboTV, providing a variety of channels and features for $74.99 a month. Interested viewers can explore DirecTV Stream’s different channel packages to find the best fit for their preferences.

With these streaming options, fans of American Horror Story can enjoy the new season without relying on a traditional cable subscription.

