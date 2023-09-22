Amazon Music Live Returns for Second Season with Ed Sheeran and More

Amazon Music Live is back for its second season, scheduled to air on Thursday, September 21 at 11:55 p.m. ET. The show, available for streaming on Prime Video with a free trial, will be hosted 2 Chainz and will feature performances renowned artists such as Ed Sheeran, Feid, Lil Durk, and more surprise acts yet to be revealed.

2 Chainz expressed his excitement about the second season, stating, “Join me each week when I’m turning Thursday night into music’s main stage with Amazon Music Live. We’re returning to your screens live after Thursday Night Football with even more new music, more album drops, and more wild performances than ever before. Amazon Music Live is the only place to be after the big game. Tune in and turn up.”

The show’s focus is to provide viewers with electrifying performances some of the world’s most prominent music artists. The upcoming episode will kick off with Grammy-winning superstar, Ed Sheeran, who will be performing his biggest hits as well as debuting new songs from his forthcoming album, Autumn Variations, set to release on September 29.

Prime Video, the streaming service from Amazon, offers a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and original content for Amazon Prime subscribers. In addition to the wide range of entertainment options, Prime Video also offers exclusive original series and films, along with live sports events. It is compatible with various app-enabled devices such as Android and iOS, Fire TV, XBox, PlayStation, Roku, and more. The subscription to Prime Video costs $14.99 per month and includes additional perks like free shipping. A 30-day free trial is available to new subscribers.

Don’t miss out on the excitement and energy of Amazon Music Live, streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Tune in after Thursday Night Football to witness captivating performances from your favorite artists.

