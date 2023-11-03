Get Ready for a Spectacular Holiday Season with Hallmark Christmas Movies

The holiday season is just around the corner, and what better way to kickstart the festivities than with the beloved Hallmark Christmas movies? The Hallmark Channel has officially premiered its Countdown to Christmas movie series, featuring a lineup of heartwarming films that are sure to get you in the spirit of Christmas.

This year, the Hallmark Channel will be showcasing 40 new original movies, along with additional films in the Miracles of Christmas series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the Movies & Mistletoe series on Hallmark Movies Now. With such an incredible lineup, even the biggest Grinch will find it impossible not to get into the holiday spirit.

But how can you watch all these magical movies online? Thankfully, you don’t need Santa to grant you a cable package. There are various streaming services where you can enjoy the Hallmark Christmas movies from the comfort of your home.

One option is Peacock, which offers the Hallmark Channel live for just $6 a month. Not only can you watch the channel live, but you also have the opportunity to catch up on new premieres on demand for up to 72 hours after they air.

If you prefer live TV streaming services, you can also find the Hallmark Channel on platforms such as Philo, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV. These services allow you to stream your favorite movies and shows, including the Hallmark Christmas movies, whenever you want.

So, mark your calendars because Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas officially starts on October 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET with “Checkin’ It Twice.” From then until December 17, a new holiday movie will be released every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The movies will mostly air at 8:00 p.m. ET, giving you the perfect opportunity to curl up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa and immerse yourself in the holiday magic.

Don’t miss out on all the enchantment and joy that Hallmark Christmas movies bring every year. Tune in and get ready to be transported to a world of twinkling lights, festive romance, and heartwarming stories that capture the true spirit of Christmas.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How many new Hallmark Christmas movies are there this year?

This year, there will be a total of 40 new original Hallmark Christmas movies.

2. Can I watch the Hallmark Channel online?

Yes, you can watch the Hallmark Channel online through streaming services like Peacock, Philo, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV.

3. When does Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas start?

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas starts on October 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

4. How often are new holiday movies released during Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas?

New holiday movies are released every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 17.

5. Can I watch the movies after they air?

Yes, many streaming services offer on-demand options, allowing you to watch the movies for a certain period of time after they air. For example, Peacock allows you to watch new Hallmark movie premieres on demand for up to 72 hours after the airdate.