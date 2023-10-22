Alexis Rocha vs. Giovani Santillan: A Clash of Boxing Titans

This weekend, boxing fans are in for a treat as two proven fighters, Alexis Rocha and Giovani Santillan, go head-to-head for a regional belt. Taking place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, this highly-anticipated fight promises to be a thrilling showdown.

Rocha, with a record of 23-1 and 15 knockouts, is seen as the A-side in this match-up, despite a loss last year to Rashidi Ellis. This fight is a step up for Rocha, as he faces an undefeated opponent with more experience in the ring. On the other hand, Santillan, boasting a perfect record of 31-0 with 16 knockouts, is determined to maintain his flawless streak and end Rocha’s ascension in the sport.

The fight between Alexis Rocha and Giovani Santillan is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 21, and will be exclusively broadcast on DAZN, the exclusive broadcaster for this event. To catch all the live action, viewers will need a DAZN membership. While there is currently no free trial available, DAZN offers various payment plans to suit different preferences. Monthly subscriptions are priced at $25, and there is also an option to purchase an annual subscription for $225 or make monthly payments of $20 for a year.

In addition to this highly-anticipated main event, the undercard features several exciting matches, including John Ramirez vs. Ronal Batista, Arely Mucino vs. Gabriela Fundora, Ricardo Rafael Sandoval vs. Victor Efrain Sandoval, David Stevens vs. Joeshon James, Iyana Verduzco vs. Clarice Morales, and Fabian Guzman vs. Rueben Johnson. This stacked lineup ensures that fans will be treated to an action-packed evening of boxing.

For those living abroad who don’t have access to DAZN, there is a simple solution. By using a reliable VPN service, such as NordVPN, viewers can connect to a server in the U.S. or U.K. and enjoy the live stream of the fight from anywhere in the world. NordVPN is highly recommended for its streaming capabilities and is currently offering discounted plans as part of early Black Friday deals.

With its exclusive broadcast rights, DAZN continues to be a leading platform for combat sports enthusiasts. In addition to boxing, DAZN also covers a range of other sports, including UFC, wrestling, influencer fighting events, as well as less violent sports like darts, snooker, and poker.

Get ready for an electrifying night of boxing as Alexis Rocha and Giovani Santillan go head-to-head for the regional belt. Don’t miss out on this exciting showdown and be sure to tune in to DAZN for live coverage of the event.

Sources:

– [Source 1 (original)]

– [Source 2 (NordVPN)]