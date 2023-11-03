How to Stream College Football Games: Top Options for Watching the Alabama vs. LSU Matchup

The highly anticipated matchup between the Alabama and LSU football teams is fast approaching, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game without cable or satellite TV, we’ve got you covered. With the rise of streaming services, there are now plenty of options for streaming college football games. Here are two of the best streaming services to consider for watching the Alabama vs. LSU matchup:

Paramount+

If you’re looking to watch just CBS or specifically the Alabama vs. LSU football game, Paramount+ offers a great solution. New subscribers can enjoy a seven-day free trial before choosing a subscription plan. To stream CBS live, you’ll need the Paramount+ plan that includes Showtime, which is priced at $11.99/month. However, if you opt for the annual plan, it will cost $119.99 for a year, saving you about $1.99/month. Additionally, Paramount+ offers a 25% student discount, making it an affordable option for college football fans.

FuboTV

For a wider range of channels and a comprehensive college football viewing experience, FuboTV is an excellent choice. New subscribers get a generous seven-day free trial and gain access to over 250 live TV channels, including CBS. FuboTV’s sports channel offerings are impressive, featuring ABC, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network, among others. At $74.99/month, FuboTV ensures you won’t miss any anticipated matchups, like the Alabama vs. LSU game.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch the Alabama vs. LSU game without cable or satellite TV?

A: Yes, you can stream the game using streaming services like Paramount+ or FuboTV.

Q: How much does Paramount+ cost?

A: The Paramount+ plan that includes live streaming CBS is priced at $11.99/month. If you choose the annual plan, it costs $119.99 for a year, saving you about $1.99/month.

Q: How much does FuboTV cost?

A: FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. After that, the subscription is priced at $74.99/month, granting access to over 250 live TV channels, including CBS.