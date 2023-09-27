Pat Sajak and Vanna White to host another Celebrity “Wheel of Fortune”

Pat Sajak and Vanna White will be back to entertain viewers with another episode of Celebrity “Wheel of Fortune” on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. EST. This popular series showcases celebrities as they spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win over $1 million.

If you don’t have access to cable, there are streaming options available to watch the show. Two popular streaming services, FuboTV and DirecTV, allow viewers to stream the latest episode of Celebrity “Wheel of Fortune”. Both platforms offer free trials to new users, giving them an opportunity to enjoy the show for free.

FuboTV is an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that provides more than 100 channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and local channels. DirecTV, on the other hand, offers a wide range of content including live TV channels and On Demand options. With both FuboTV and DirecTV, you can catch the latest episode of Celebrity “Wheel of Fortune” and other exciting shows.

This Wednesday’s episode will feature celebrity contestants Brendan Hunt, Melissa Villaseñor, and Joe Buck. Tune in to see how these celebrities fare as they try their luck on the iconic wheel and solve challenging puzzles to win big.

If you are a fan of Celebrity “Wheel of Fortune” but don’t have access to cable, take advantage of the free trials offered FuboTV and DirecTV. Stream the show and enjoy the excitement of watching celebrities spin the wheel and potentially win a fortune.

Sources: The source article provided the main points for this summary without URLs.