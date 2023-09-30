“A Very Venice Romance” Premieres on Hallmark Channel

“A Very Venice Romance” is set to premiere on Saturday, September 30 at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel. The movie tells the story of Amy, who travels to Venice, Italy, in an attempt to persuade Chef Marcello to join her company’s latest project. However, Marcello initially rejects her proposal.

In a strategic move to win him over, Amy enrolls in Marcello’s advanced cooking class. As she immerses herself in the world of Italian cuisine, Amy hopes to not only learn from Marcello but also make her case for him to join her company.

For those interested in streaming “A Very Venice Romance” for free, there are several options available. Services such as Philo and fuboTV offer free trials that enable viewers to enjoy the movie without any additional cost. Additionally, DirecTV Stream and Sling also provide free trial periods. Cord cutters can also access a free live stream of the Hallmark Channel through WatchHallmarkTV.com.

Philo, one of the streaming services offering a free trial, is a live TV streaming service that focuses on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. With over 60 channels available for the affordable price of $25 per month, Philo also offers unlimited DVR and can be streamed on various app-enabled devices.

Whether you’re a fan of romantic movies or simply intrigued the allure of Venice, “A Very Venice Romance” promises to provide an enchanting story set in one of the world’s most romantic cities. Tune in to the Hallmark Channel to witness the captivating journey of Amy and Marcello as they navigate their way through love, food, and the beauty of Venice.

Sources: Hallmark Channel, Philo