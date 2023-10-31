Unveiling the Sinister Secrets of “A Haunting in Venice”

In the spirit of the spooky season, the long-awaited murder mystery film “A Haunting in Venice” has finally made its streaming debut. Directed the talented Kenneth Branagh, this chilling movie can now be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home on Hulu. As the grand finale of Hulu’s annual “Huluween” event, new subscribers have the opportunity to unravel this eerie case for free.

Based on the novel “Hallowe’en Party” Agatha Christie, “A Haunting in Venice” serves as a captivating sequel to the critically acclaimed films “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile.” In this installment, we find a retired Hercule Poirot reluctantly attending a séance on All Hallows’ Eve in a haunted palazzo in post-World War II Venice. However, the atmosphere quickly turns sinister when one of the guests is murdered, forcing Poirot to navigate a treacherous world of spirits, ghosts, and merciless supernatural entities.

Returning to reprise his role as the beloved detective Poirot, Kenneth Branagh is joined a stellar cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, and Jamie Dornan. Together, they bring this spine-chilling tale to life, captivating audiences with their performances.

To embark on this haunting journey, simply log in to Hulu and start streaming “A Haunting in Venice.” Not yet a Hulu subscriber? Fret not, as plans start at just $7.99 per month, granting you access to this thrilling film and a vast library of other captivating content. Alternatively, you can also enjoy “A Haunting in Venice” with a 30-day free trial to the streamer.

For fans of the previous films in the trilogy, “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile,” you’ll be pleased to know that these movies are also available for streaming on Hulu. Dive into the mysteries and immerse yourself in the suspenseful world of Agatha Christie’s renowned detective.

If you prefer to own your own copy, “A Haunting in Venice” can be purchased for $19.99 on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, allowing you to revisit the bone-chilling atmosphere whenever you desire.

Curious about what to expect? Look no further than the trailer released 20th Century Studios in July. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience as you delve into the atmospheric horror and gripping murder mystery of “A Haunting in Venice.”

Discover the secrets that lie beneath the canals and cobblestone streets of Venice in this captivating thriller. Brace yourself for a hair-raising journey into the supernatural, where detectives and ghosts collide in a battle of wits and wills. “A Haunting in Venice” will keep you on the edge of your seat until its heart-stopping conclusion.