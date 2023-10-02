Where to Watch 90 Day: The Last Resort

The highly anticipated eighth episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series, 90 Day: The Last Resort, will premiere on TLC Monday, Oct. 2 at 9/8c. This new reality series follows 90 Day Fiancé couples who are at their breaking points and are trying to salvage their relationships.

In tonight’s episode titled “One Last Secret,” the couples engage in family therapy, which leads to the exposure of Kalani and Asuelu’s secrets. Additionally, Ed reveals a secret that puts Liz in a difficult position.

If you’re wondering where you can watch 90 Day: The Last Resort, the show will be premiering on TLC. However, you also have the option to livestream new episodes via Philo, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream.

All three streaming services offer free trials for new subscribers. This means that you can sign up for a free trial and watch the show without having to commit to a paid subscription. If you decide that you don’t want to continue with the service, you can cancel anytime before the trial period ends.

Philo is known as one of the more affordable streaming services out there. For just $25 a month, subscribers get access to over 70 live TV channels, including popular ones like MTV, AMC, HGTV, and Discovery Channel. Philo also offers unlimited DVR and a wide selection of on-demand movies and TV shows.

FuboTV and DirecTV Stream, on the other hand, are aimed at those who want more channel options than what basic cable offers. FuboTV offers over 100 live channels for $74.99 a month after the free trial, and it includes channels like ESPN, ABC, NBC, and CBS. It also provides on-demand content and the ability to record your favorite TV shows.

DirecTV Stream has a base package with over 75 live TV channels for $74.99 a month after the free trial. It offers similar channels and features to FuboTV. If you’re interested, you can find more information about DirecTV Stream’s channel packages on their website.

