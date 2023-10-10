The 2023 Rugby World Cup Knockout Stage: Quarterfinals Schedule and Coverage

The pool stage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup is drawing to a close, with the focus now shifting to the highly anticipated knockout stage. This weekend, the quarterfinals will take place, featuring some of the top teams in the tournament. All the knockout stage matches will be streamed live on Peacock, starting on Saturday, October 14th at 11 a.m. ET and culminating in the final on Saturday, October 28th at 3 p.m. ET. Additionally, the final will also be aired on CNBC.

The action kicks off on Saturday, with Wales facing off against Argentina at 11 a.m., followed Ireland taking on New Zealand at 3 p.m. On Sunday, England will go head to head with Fiji at 11 a.m., and France will clash with South Africa at 3 p.m.

This tournament marks the fourth time that both New Zealand’s All Blacks and South Africa’s Springboks have competed for a chance to win their respective fourth gold medal. New Zealand previously emerged victorious in 1987, 2011, and 2015, while South Africa claimed the title in 1995, 2007, and 2019. Meanwhile, France, a three-time runner-up, is looking to capitalize on home-crowd advantage and secure their first Webb Ellis Cup.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the Rugby World Cup will feature former Team USA player Dan Lyle, an esteemed member of the 1999 and 2003 teams, who will serve as a studio analyst alongside Alex Corbisiero, who represented Team England in 2011.

Make sure to mark your calendars for the knockout stage matches, as the world watches to see who will emerge victorious in the quest for the 2023 Rugby World Cup title.

Sources:

– Rugby World Cup 2023 official website

– NBC Sports

– PeacockTV.com