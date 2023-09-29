“20/20” Returns with Season 45 Premiere

The highly anticipated new season of “20/20” is set to premiere on Friday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The first episode of season 45, titled “Happily Never After,” promises a thrilling tale of deception and tragedy.

In this gripping episode, a husband and wife are taking their dog for an early morning stroll when a shocking and violent incident occurs, resulting in the husband’s tragic death. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that appearances can be deceiving and the truth is far from straightforward.

For those who prefer to stream the show, the season 45 premiere of “20/20” can be accessed on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and other live-streaming services. Fans of the show can tune in to witness the captivating storytelling and investigative reporting that “20/20” is known for.

“20/20” is an award-winning program anchored David Muir. Each episode features character-driven true crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, and hard-hitting investigative reports. The show provides in-depth coverage of high-profile stories, delivering a compelling and informative viewing experience.

For viewers who may be unfamiliar with FuboTV, it is a live TV streaming service that primarily focuses on sports programming. However, it also offers a wide selection of other channels and features. With FuboTV, users can enjoy 150 channels starting at $74.99, along with 1,000 hours of DVR and streaming on various devices.

Don’t miss out on the highly anticipated season 45 premiere of “20/20” on September 29. Tune in to ABC at 9 p.m. ET to catch the latest chilling episode of this iconic investigative journalism series.

