Get Caught Up on “Yellowstone” with the Rebroadcast on CBS

If you’ve heard about the popular western drama “Yellowstone” but haven’t had the chance to watch it, there’s still time to get in early on the action. CBS is rebroadcasting the show from the very beginning, allowing viewers to catch up on all the excitement they might have missed.

The first episode of season one aired on September 17th, and now episode two, titled “Kill the Messenger,” is set to air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 24th, 2023, followed episode three, “No Good Horses,” at 9 p.m.

In “Kill the Messenger,” the Duttons, a Montana ranching family, must deal with potential repercussions. John Dutton, played Kevin Costner, calls in a favor and collects on some old debts, while Jamie meets with the governor for damage control. Meanwhile, in “No Good Horses,” the family faces a painful anniversary, Kayce saves a young girl from danger, and Jamie and Beth plan their political careers. Additionally, Rainwater, played Gil Birmingham, makes an ominous threat to the Dutton legacy.

“Yellowstone” first premiered on Paramount Network in 2018 and has captured the attention of viewers with its gripping storyline of John Dutton’s fight to defend his land and his family against modern-day threats.

While the first half of the fifth and final season has already aired, with the midseason finale on January 1st, the second half is scheduled to air in November. After the conclusion of “Yellowstone,” a new spin-off is set to debut in December, reportedly starring Matthew McConaughey.

It was previously reported that there were disagreements between creator Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner regarding filming schedules, leading to Costner’s decision not to return for future seasons. However, the show boasts an incredible ensemble cast, with actors such as Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and more bringing their talent to the screen.

If you don’t have cable, you can still watch “Yellowstone” through various streaming services like DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, or Paramount+. Each of these platforms offers a free trial period, allowing you to experience the show without any commitments.

So, if you’re ready to dive into the world of “Yellowstone” and witness the epic story of the Dutton family, now is the perfect time to get caught up and join the millions of fans who have been captivated this thrilling series.

