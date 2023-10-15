Upcoming Episodes of “Yellowstone” to Air on CBS

The next two episodes from the first season of the hit TV show “Yellowstone” will be airing on CBS this Sunday. The episode titled “A Monster is Among Us” will be shown at 8 p.m. followed “The Unraveling: Part 1” at 9 p.m.

In “A Monster is Among Us,” the character Rip stumbles upon a dangerous situation that sets off a plan to threaten John Dutton’s way of life. Meanwhile, Monica begins a tough recovery. In “The Unraveling: Part 1,” a sheriff’s investigation puts Rip under more pressure, while Jamie makes a bold decision about his future and faces the consequences.

“Yellowstone” premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and has gained a large following since then. The show revolves around John Dutton, played Kevin Costner, who is the patriarch of a Montana ranching family. The series follows Dutton’s fight to defend his land and family from modern-day threats.

The first half of the fifth season has already aired, and the midseason finale was on January 1st. The remaining episodes will air in November. Following the end of “Yellowstone,” a spin-off is set to debut in December, reportedly starring Matthew McConaughey.

It was previously reported that Costner had disagreements about the filming schedule with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, and would not be returning. The show also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille.

Aside from his role in “Yellowstone,” Costner is also working on an epic two-part Western film called “Horizon: An American Saga,” which he stars in and directs. The film is set to be released in the summer of 2024.

Fans who want to watch “Yellowstone” on CBS without cable can do so through streaming services like DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, or Paramount+. Each of these services offers a free trial for new subscribers.

