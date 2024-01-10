TikTok Video of Saltburn Stately Home Goes Viral, Attracting Unexpected Attention

In a surprising turn of events, a TikTok video showcasing a stately home in Saltburn has garnered over four million views, leaving the creator in awe of the overwhelming response. The stunning Drayton House in Northamptonshire served as the grand mansion featured in Emerald Fennell’s popular film.

Rhian Williams, a local resident, took to TikTok to share two videos revealing how to get to Saltburn and appreciate the beauty of the property. Unbeknownst to her, her content struck a chord with viewers, surpassing her expectations. Williams confessed, “I knew there’d be interest, but I didn’t think it would be like this.”

The movie, a comedy-drama, was released in November and has gained massive popularity, especially online. Notably, content creators paying homage to the film’s utilization of Sophie Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor” played a significant role in propelling the song back into the top 10 on the charts.

The film’s production team had intentionally concealed the location of Saltburn, as the Grade I listed property remains a private residence. Nevertheless, journalists and social media users quickly identified it as the picturesque Drayton House near Lowick.

Typically unavailable to the public, Drayton House, which has been home to the Sackville family for generations, boasts a public footpath that traverses its grounds. Enthralled the property’s charm, Williams decided to utilize the TikTok platform to raise awareness about the breathtaking walk. She stated, “I was the first one to do a kind-of ‘how to get there’ video, and I knew it would work well on TikTok.”

Williams acknowledged that while the number of views is impressive, the true value lies in the engagement she has received from viewers. She finds herself playing the role of a tourist information service, fielding inquiries about everything from the area’s flooding risk to accommodations for those wanting to visit the location.

While the owners of Drayton House prefer to maintain a low profile and declined to comment on the filming, the nearby village seems to be capitalizing on the newfound fame of the estate. Williams shares, “I have got it on good authority that, yesterday, the village hall was selling tea towels to the soundtrack of ‘Murder on the Dancefloor!'”

As the TikTok video gains traction, it continues to generate curiosity and promote the scenic charm of Saltburn’s stately home, solidifying its place as a must-visit destination for film enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.