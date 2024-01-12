Take Control of Your Instagram Experience with New Features

In a move to enhance user control and organization, Instagram has launched a new feature called “Your Activity.” This feature allows users to efficiently manage and organize their posts, stories, videos, and interactions such as comments and likes. The latest update empowers users with the ability to bulk delete and archive content, enabling them to declutter their Instagram history. Furthermore, users can now sort and filter their content and interactions date, making it easier to locate specific comments, likes, and story replies.

An exciting feature of “Your Activity” is the ability to view a comprehensive list of links visited on the platform. This includes direct URLs shared users or advertisements. Now, with just a few simple steps, users can access this list and gain insights into their browsing habits on Instagram.

To begin, launch the Instagram app on your Android or iOS smartphone and access your profile. From there, tap the three lines at the top right corner and select “Your Activity” from the menu. Next, choose the “Links you’ve visited” option, and you will be directed to a page displaying a list of links you have visited on Instagram.

With this newfound control, users can take charge of their Instagram experience. They have the option to hide specific links or the entire list swiping left on a single link or selecting “Hide History” in the top right corner. However, it is important to note that once a link or the whole list is deleted, it cannot be retrieved.

It is worth mentioning that Instagram’s feature automatically deletes links visited in the last 30 days. After this period, they are permanently removed from your list. It is important to keep in mind that links shared in chats or sent friends and family are not included in this list.

As Instagram continues to roll out user-friendly tools, users can expect more guides and features to further enhance their app experience. So take control of your Instagram journey and make the most out of these new features.

About Instagram:

Instagram is a popular social media platform where users can share photos and videos with friends and followers. It offers a range of features such as disappearing stories, liking and commenting on posts, and creating a personal profile. While using Instagram, it is important to be mindful of privacy settings and enjoy sharing moments with others.