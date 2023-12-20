Overcoming iPhone’s WhatsApp Challenge

In today’s digital age, WhatsApp has become the go-to instant messaging app for people around the world, including India. While Android users have the flexibility to manage multiple WhatsApp accounts using clone apps or third-party applications, iPhone users face restrictions due to Apple’s policies. However, there are still practical solutions available for iPhone users who want to use dual WhatsApp accounts.

One solution is to use WhatsApp Business, especially for those who want a dedicated WhatsApp account for business purposes. To set up a WhatsApp Business account on your iPhone, follow these steps:

1. Go to the App Store on your iPhone and search for WhatsApp Business.

2. Install the app tapping the Get icon.

3. Open the app and agree to the terms and conditions.

4. In the new window, select the option to create a new WhatsApp Business account using a different phone number.

5. Enter the phone number you want to use for your second WhatsApp account and verify it with the OTP you receive.

6. Enter your name and choose the option that says ‘not a business’.

7. Tap on done, and now you can easily use dual WhatsApp accounts on your iPhone.

Another alternative approach is to use a third-party app called WhatsApp++, which allows you to have two WhatsApp accounts on your iPhone simultaneously. However, it’s important to note that this app is not available on the regular App Store and may come with certain risks. To set up a second WhatsApp account using WhatsApp++, follow these steps:

1. Install WhatsApp++ from a reliable source.

2. Set up a second WhatsApp account within the application.

Despite the challenges posed Apple’s policies, these practical solutions empower iPhone users to make the most of their devices and enjoy the benefits of dual WhatsApp accounts. Whether for business or personal use, the ability to manage multiple accounts on WhatsApp is now within reach for iPhone users.