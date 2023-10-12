TikTok Moon Phase Soulmates: What Your Moon Phase Says About Your Love Life

Astrology has sparked a new social media trend, known as the TikTok moon phase soulmate trend. This trend claims to help individuals find their soulmates combining their moon phases. Your moon sign represents your emotional side and the type of people you feel most comfortable opening up to. According to this trend, making a full moon together with your partner indicates a soulmate connection.

While it may seem unlikely for a TikTok filter to determine your soulmate, experts suggest that there is some truth to this trend. Astrology considers several celestial influences in determining romantic compatibility. The phase of the moon you were born under reflects your emotions, intuition, and how you express affection.

There are eight moon phases in astrology: new moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full moon, waning gibbous, last quarter, and waning crescent. Each phase holds spiritual energy and significance. Understanding the symbolism of each phase allows you to sense the moon’s influence on people’s energy and vibes.

To find your moon phase, you can use an online moon phase calculator or participate in the TikTok moon phase trend. The TikTok filter requires the birthdays of both individuals for compatibility testing.

Each moon phase reveals unique traits about your love life:

– New Moon: Outgoing and ambitious individuals who enjoy the beginning stages of falling in love but value independence.

– Waxing Crescent Moon: Bold and determined individuals who excel at socializing but struggle with forming deep connections.

– First Quarter Moon: Reserved and cautious individuals who have high standards for romance and seek partners with their own ambitions.

– Waxing Gibbous Moon: Practical and grounded individuals who take relationships seriously and are confident in themselves.

– Full Moon: Sensitive and romantic individuals who approach love with an open heart and seek nurturing relationships.

– Waning Gibbous Moon: Logical individuals who understand the practical aspects of love and prefer to observe before making a move.

– Last Quarter Moon: Cool and casual individuals who enjoy going with the flow and crave liberating relationships.

– Waning Crescent Moon: Reckless individuals who view love as fun and transformative, without expecting commitment.

While the TikTok moon phase soulmate trend may not guarantee finding your perfect match, it adds an interesting element to understanding romantic compatibility. So, if you’re curious about your cosmic chemistry, give it a try and see what the moon phases reveal about your love life.

