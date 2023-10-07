Apple Introduces NameDrop: A New Contact Sharing Feature on iOS 17

Apple has recently launched a new contact sharing feature on iOS 17 called “NameDrop.” This handy feature, inspired AirDrop, allows iPhone users to easily exchange contact details with each other. With NameDrop, the process of sharing contact information has become seamless and hassle-free.

To use NameDrop, follow these three simple steps:

Step 1: Place your iPhone over the other person’s iPhone. Make sure both iPhones are facing up. Once a connection is established between the two devices, a glow will appear to indicate the successful connection.

Step 2: On your screen, you will see two options: “Receive Only” and “Share.” Select “Receive Only” if you only want to receive the other person’s contact details. Choose “Share” if you want to exchange contact details with the other user.

Step 3: After making your selection, you will receive the other person’s contact details. NameDrop will display their contact poster along with any information they have chosen to share with you.

It’s important to note that NameDrop is designed for obtaining new contact details and does not support updating existing contacts.

This new feature is a convenient way for iPhone users to quickly share contact information without the need for manual input or exchanging business cards. It simplifies the process and eliminates the potential for errors when manually entering information.

Overall, Apple’s NameDrop is a useful addition to the iOS 17 update, making it easier than ever to share contact details with other iPhone users.

Source: Mashable