Instagram: How to Clear Your Search History Automatically

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing and messaging app, has introduced a new feature called Auto Clear Search History. This feature allows users to automatically clear their search history, providing greater convenience and privacy.

The Auto Clear Search History feature gives users control over their past searches and allows them to customize the time duration for which their search history is stored. Users can choose from shorter durations, such as 3 days, 7 days, and 14 days, to longer durations of up to 30 days.

By clearing their search history, users can protect their privacy and remove information that may reveal their interests and preferences. The auto-clearing works Instagram automatically deleting search history older than the chosen timeframe.

To enable the Auto Clear Search History feature, follow these steps:

Launch the Instagram app on your smartphone. Tap on your profile icon at the bottom. Click on the hamburger icon at the top right. Select Settings and Privacy. Choose the Account Center option. Tap on Your Information and Permission. Select Search History. Choose the time duration for your auto-clearing search history.

Additionally, when Instagram clears a search history, it becomes no longer visible to the user. However, Instagram may still use previous searches to personalize the user experience for up to 90 days. The clearing process may take around 24 hours to complete.

