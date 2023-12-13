New Snapchat AI Feature Lets Users Create and Share AI-Generated Images

In a move to keep up with the latest AI innovations, Snapchat has released its newest feature that allows users to create and send AI-generated images from a text prompt. The feature, available exclusively for Snapchat+ subscribers, builds on the success of the company’s Dreams feature providing users with more creative and personalized options.

To access the new feature, users simply tap the ‘AI’ button in the right-hand menu. They are then presented with prompt examples, such as ‘a raccoon driving a motorcycle,’ or they can enter their own text prompt. The AI generator will then create an image based on the text, which users can edit, download, or share with their friends.

In addition to the image generator, Snapchat has also introduced an AI-powered extension tool. This tool allows users to fix photos that are zoomed in too close tapping the ‘crop’ button and selecting the ‘extend’ option. The AI will then fill in the external area to provide a broader, fuller picture.

Snapchat is no stranger to AI features, with its Dreams generative-AI selfie feature gaining popularity since its launch in August. This feature allows users to transform their selfies into fantastical creations set in different scenarios. Snapchat also offers the My AI chatbot, which allows users to ask questions and receive responses powered AI technology.

The introduction of the AI image generator and other AI features signifies Snapchat’s commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence capabilities. With competitors like Meta and Google already offering AI tools, Snapchat aims to stay ahead of the curve providing unique and innovative features for its subscribers.

While the new AI features are currently only available to Snapchat+ subscribers, the company’s commitment to AI technology is evident. This move highlights Snapchat’s dedication to offering a more personalized and interactive experience for its users.