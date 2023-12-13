Snapchat Plus Unveils Exciting AI Features for Creating and Sharing AI Images

Snapchat Plus, the premium version of the popular social media platform, is set to introduce a range of new AI features that will revolutionize the way users interact with the app. Building on the success of their AI chatbot, My AI, Snapchat is now giving users the ability to create and share AI-generated photos, similar to other AI projects such as DALL-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion.

In addition to this, Snapchat Plus is also introducing a remarkable AI function that can repair improperly cropped photographs. This new feature will ensure that users no longer have to fret over poorly framed pictures, as the AI technology will intelligently widen the image’s viewpoint.

“This is yet another step in our commitment to provide Snapchat Plus members with innovative ways to express themselves using AI,” said Snapchat in a blog post. “Whether it’s creating unique Generative AI Bitmoji Backgrounds or engaging in creative visual conversations, these new features will enhance the overall user experience and drive continued engagement.”

Using Snapchat’s AI features is a breeze. To create an AI-generated image, simply access the app’s camera and click on the new AI button in the toolbar on the right. From there, you can either enter your own prompt or choose from a selection of provided prompts to inspire your creation. Once you submit, the AI will generate the image and offer a share option for easy sharing.

For the AI extend function, select or upload a photo from your gallery and click the crop button in the camera toolbar. At the bottom of the screen, you’ll find the ‘expand’ option, which, when clicked, will automatically widen the image’s viewpoint using AI technology.

It’s important to note that these exciting features are exclusively available to Snapchat Plus members who subscribe to the service. Snapchat Plus membership is priced at $3.99 per month in the US and Rs. 49 per month in India. While these features are gradually rolling out, availability may vary region.

Snapchat Plus continues to push boundaries with its AI integration, empowering users to create and share unique AI-generated images while effortlessly improving the quality of their photographs.