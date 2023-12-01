New Feature “Secret Code” Enhances Chat Security on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has recently launched an innovative feature called “Secret Code” to further enhance the security of its chat platform. This new addition provides an additional layer of protection for users’ conversations, making it even more challenging for unauthorized individuals to access their chats.

Unlike the previous “Chat Lock” feature that allowed users to lock their chats behind a passcode, the Secret Code feature takes it a step further. With the Secret Code, users can set a unique password for their locked chats, ensuring enhanced security and privacy.

To set up the Secret Code for Chat Lock, users need to follow a simple process. First, open the Chat Lock folder swiping down on the chats. Then, tap on the three dots located at the top right corner to access Chat Lock settings. From there, select the option to set a Secret Code, which can be customized using words or emojis. Once the code is created, users can confirm it and activate the Hide Locked Chats option.

Locking WhatsApp chats using the Chat Lock feature is also straightforward. Users can either swipe left or long-press on the chat they wish to protect and tap on Lock Chat. They will have the option to secure the chat with either their fingerprint or Face ID, depending on the device they are using. Once locked, the chats will no longer appear in the regular chat list.

To access locked chats, users can either enter their secret code in the search bar on the Chats tab or go directly to the Chats tab and select Locked Chats. In order to unlock the chats, users will be prompted to confirm their identity using their Face ID or fingerprint sensor.

WhatsApp’s Secret Code feature adds a new level of security, ensuring that users have full control over their private conversations. With this added protection, individuals can now enjoy a more secure and private chatting experience on the popular messaging platform.

FAQ

1. How does the Secret Code feature enhance chat security on WhatsApp?

The Secret Code feature adds an additional layer of protection to locked chats, making it extremely difficult for unauthorized individuals to access conversations.

2. How can I set up the Secret Code for Chat Lock?

To set up the Secret Code, open the Chat Lock folder, tap on the three dots, select Chat Lock settings, and choose the option to set a unique code consisting of words or emojis.

3. Can I lock specific chats using the Chat Lock feature?

Yes, you can lock specific chats swiping left or long-pressing on the chat you want to protect and selecting Lock Chat.

4. How can I access locked chats?

To access locked chats, enter your secret code in the search bar on the Chats tab or go to the Chats tab and select Locked Chats.

5. How do I unlock the locked chats?

To unlock locked chats, you will need to confirm your identity using your Face ID or fingerprint sensor.