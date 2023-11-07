Introducing Samsung Bixby Text Call: A Game-Changing Answer to Incoming Calls

Samsung Bixby, often overshadowed other smart assistants, is stepping into the spotlight with its latest update. This update introduces a groundbreaking feature called ‘Bixby Text Call,’ allowing users to answer calls without physically picking up their smartphones. While this feature was initially introduced for international markets earlier this year, it has now made its way to India.

How does Bixby Text Call work?

Bixby Text Call revolutionizes the way we handle incoming voice calls transforming them into text chats. If you happen to miss a call, this feature ensures that you can save and access it at your convenience. It is important to note that Bixby Text Call is currently limited to receiving calls only and does not support making outgoing calls.

Which Samsung devices support Bixby Text Call?

To take advantage of this new Bixby feature, you must own one of the following Samsung smartphones:

– Galaxy Fold series (Fold5, Fold4, Fold3, Fold2, Fold)

– Galaxy Flip series (Flip5, Flip4, Flip3, Flip)

– Galaxy S series (S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S21, S21+, S231 Ultra, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra)

– Galaxy A series (A34, A54, A52s 5G, A82 5G, A53 5G, A33 5G)

– Galaxy S20 FE

– Galaxy Note 20 series (Note 20, Note 20+)

– Galaxy A71 5G

– Galaxy A51 5G

Activating Bixby Text Call on your Samsung device

To enable the Bixby Text Call feature, follow the instructions provided in the source link. Once activated, you will notice a new button on the incoming call screen alongside the usual answer button.

Responding to calls with Bixby Text Call

The added button on the call screen allows users to opt for a text chat instead of a voice call. As the text call begins, the caller’s words appear as text bubbles on your phone screen, resembling a messaging app. To respond, you can either type a message or select a prewritten response that Bixby will convert into speech.

Where are the conversations saved?

One of the key features of Bixby Text Call is that it automatically saves conversations, which can later be accessed from the recent calls section of your device. This handy feature ensures you never miss important details from your calls.

The benefits of Bixby Text Call

The main advantage of this new Bixby feature is its ability to enable call answering when you are unable or unwilling to speak on the phone. Whether you’re in a meeting, a quiet place, or simply wanting some “me time,” Bixby Text Call acts as a convenient savior in allowing you to handle calls without any hassle.

How to enable Bixby Text Call on your Samsung device

To enjoy the benefits of Bixby Text Call, visit the source link for instructions on how to activate this feature on your compatible Samsung device. This exciting innovation is just a few steps away for Samsung users who are eager to make their lives more efficient and convenient.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q: Can I make outgoing calls with Bixby Text Call?

A: No, Bixby Text Call is currently limited to receiving incoming calls only.

Q: How can I access the saved conversations from Bixby Text Call?

A: The conversations are saved in the recent calls section of your Samsung device, allowing easy access at any time.

Q: Which Samsung devices support Bixby Text Call?

A: Bixby Text Call is supported on various Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy Fold series, Galaxy Flip series, Galaxy S series, Galaxy A series, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20 series, and more. Please refer to the list in the article for specific models.

Q: What is the main benefit of Bixby Text Call?

A: The main benefit of Bixby Text Call is its ability to allow users to handle incoming calls without speaking, making it convenient for situations where speaking on the phone may not be suitable or desired.