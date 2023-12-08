WhatsApp Introduces Companion Mode Allowing Users to Link Multiple Devices

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, recently launched a new feature called Companion Mode that enables users to connect up to four devices to their WhatsApp account. This includes both laptops and smartphones, with users having the flexibility to link two of each.

While the feature allows users to access ongoing chats and make audio and video calls, it is important to note that some functionalities will not be available on secondary devices. Specifically, users will not be able to access updates, status, and channels on their secondary smartphones.

To make use of this feature, users need to download or update to the latest version of WhatsApp from the respective app stores (Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iPhone users). After launching WhatsApp, users should select their preferred language and then click on the top right corner to access the menu.

From the menu, users will find the option to “link another device.” Upon selecting this option, a unique QR code will be generated. Users then need to open WhatsApp on their primary device, tap on “linked devices,” and choose the option to “link a device.” They can then scan the QR code displayed on their secondary device to complete the linking process.

Alternatively, if users do not have access to their primary phone, they can use the “link via phone number” option on their secondary device. By entering their primary number and a unique code, they can establish the connection with their primary device.

WhatsApp’s Companion Mode provides users with more flexibility in accessing their account across multiple devices. Whether it is staying connected while working on a laptop or having a backup device for communication, this new feature enhances the user experience and provides added convenience.