How to Use Multiple WhatsApp Accounts on One Phone

WhatsApp has recently released a new feature that allows users to have multiple accounts on a single device. This feature is currently available for Android users, with hopes that iOS users will also receive it soon. Having multiple WhatsApp accounts on one phone can be incredibly useful, especially for those who need to separate personal and work-related conversations.

While there were previously methods to achieve this using secondary phones or third-party apps, these methods were often unreliable and insecure. Now, with the official multiple accounts feature, you can easily switch between different WhatsApp numbers on your primary device.

To set up a second WhatsApp account, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp app and tap on the three-dot icon in the top right corner of the screen.

2. Select “Settings” from the menu.

3. Tap on your name at the top of the screen to access the account settings.

4. In the pop-up window, tap on “Add account.”

5. Agree to the terms and enter the phone number associated with your second WhatsApp account.

6. Verify the phone number either through a call or receiving a verification code via SMS.

7. Set up your second account adding a profile picture, name, and other details.

Once you have added the second account, you can easily switch between the two accounts tapping on the three-dot icon and selecting the “Switch accounts” option. Notifications for new messages or calls will be received for both accounts, but you will need to switch accounts to view and respond to them.

To remove a second WhatsApp account, simply go to the account settings, select “Account,” and choose the “Remove account” option.

This new feature allows users to conveniently manage multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device, eliminating the need for secondary phones or unreliable third-party apps. It is particularly beneficial for individuals in countries such as India and Brazil, where having multiple SIM cards is common.

Adding multiple WhatsApp accounts to one phone is not to be confused with using the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices. That is a separate feature called Linked Devices, which allows users to link up to four devices to their WhatsApp account.

If you encounter any issues while setting up or using the multiple accounts feature, feel free to reach out with your queries in the comments section below.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I have 2 WhatsApp accounts on one phone?

Yes, with the new multiple accounts feature, you can add up to two WhatsApp numbers on the same phone. If the feature is not available for you, you can also clone WhatsApp on an Android device to add more than two numbers.

Q: Can I use WhatsApp on 2 devices?

Yes, you can link up to four devices to your WhatsApp account using the Linked Devices feature, allowing you to use WhatsApp simultaneously on multiple devices.

Q: Can someone see my WhatsApp messages from another phone?

If you haven’t linked your WhatsApp account to another device, nobody will be able to see your messages. However, if you suspect that someone else is using your WhatsApp account on another device, you can log out from the Linked Devices settings to ensure your privacy.