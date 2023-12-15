Instagram Launches Exciting New Feature for Stories Editing

Instagram has recently introduced an innovative AI media editing tool in the US that will undoubtedly make your Instagram Stories more captivating. This new tool allows users to remove the existing background on their photos and replace it with an AI-generated background based on a unique text prompt. In just a few taps, you can now surround yourself with adorable puppies, find yourself under the mesmerizing Aurora Borealis, or even experience the thrill of being chased dinosaurs in your Instagram Story.

To create an AI-generated background for your Instagram Story, follow these simple steps. Firstly, take a new photo or select one from your camera roll. Then, while in the Story editing screen, tap the backdrop button located to the left of the text button. This will automatically eliminate the background of your photo, presenting you with a text box to type your image prompt. You can get creative with prompts like “surrounded puppies,” “being chased dinosaurs,” or “in a sea of green slime.”

Interestingly, users might be given a choice between two different AI-generated backgrounds before posting their Story. If you come across an AI backdrop Story shared someone else, you’ll have the option to test it out for yourself using the “Try it” sticker with their prompt.

Although Instagram’s new GenAI-powered background editor was released yesterday in the US, it may take some time for everyone to see the update on their app. So, if you don’t have access to the new feature yet, don’t worry, it will likely reach you soon.

If you enjoy experimenting with AI-powered image tools, you might also be interested in exploring how to create generative AI images from Google Search. Keep an eye out for new additions to Instagram’s ever-growing suite of creative features.