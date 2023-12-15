Instagram Introduces Backdrop Feature for Creative Story Backgrounds

Instagram has just unveiled their latest feature called Backdrop, an AI-powered tool that allows users to edit the backgrounds of their Instagram Stories. Although currently only available in the U.S., this new feature offers users the ability to create unique and creative backgrounds for their stories.

The Backdrop feature utilizes similar AI technology found in other popular photo editing tools like Midjourney. Ahmad Al-Dahle, the AI lead at Instagram, explained that users can simply search for a keyword like “chased dinosaurs” or “surrounded puppies”, and their photo will automatically be edited to display them being chased dinosaurs or surrounded puppies.

While the functionality of this new feature may not be perfect, it does provide users with a fun and interactive way to enhance their Instagram Stories. The process of using Backdrop is simple and straightforward.

First, users need to take a photo but ensure that the subject matter does not occupy the entire screen, leaving some space for the AI to work with. Then, clicking on the AI button at the top of the screen, the AI will load and outline the subject of the photo while giving the user the option to select their desired backdrop.

Users can type in any keyword or phrase to specify the background they want, and the AI will generate a selection of options to choose from. Once the preferred backdrop is selected, it can be added to the story. Instagram even generates a prompt to encourage followers to join in on the fun.

As an added convenience, when users share their edited image, a “Try it” sticker will automatically appear to make it easier for friends to experience the Backdrop feature themselves.

Instagram’s Backdrop feature offers a creative and engaging way for users to personalize their Instagram Stories. By leveraging AI technology, Instagram continues to enhance user experiences and provide new avenues for self-expression.