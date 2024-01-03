New Feature on Google Maps Allows Easy Sharing of Live Location

Summary: Google Maps has introduced a new feature that enables users to share their live location with anyone, even if the recipient does not have a Google account. This feature is especially useful for those who prefer using Google Maps over other platforms like iMessage or WhatsApp. By following a few simple steps, users can easily share their live location with friends and family.

To use this feature, users need to open the Google Maps app on their Android or iOS device. After opening the app, they should tap their profile picture and select “Location sharing” in the drop-down menu. From there, users can tap “New share” and select the duration for which they want to share their live location.

Once the duration is chosen, users need to scroll to the end of the share menu and tap “Copy to clipboard.” This will generate a custom link that the user can share with their friends and family. When recipients click on the link, they will be able to view the user’s name, location, and phone’s charge level in real time.

It is important to note that anyone with this custom link can see the user’s live location, so caution should be exercised when sharing it with others. Users should only share their live location with trusted individuals.

This new feature on Google Maps provides a convenient way for users to share their live location without requiring recipients to have a Google account. Whether it’s for meeting up with friends, coordinating travel plans, or simply keeping loved ones informed about their whereabouts, this feature adds an extra layer of convenience and peace of mind.