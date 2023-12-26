Snapchat’s New Extend Snaps Feature: A Missed Opportunity

Snapchat has recently introduced a new AI-powered feature called Extend Snaps, exclusive to Snapchat Plus subscribers. This feature allows users to create zoomed-out versions of their snaps utilizing AI technology to fill in the void. While the concept may sound intriguing, the performance of Extend Snaps leaves much to be desired.

To access the Extend Snaps feature, open Snapchat on your Android or iOS phone, capture a snap, and tap on the Crop-like icon in the right toolbar. From there, you will find the Extend button at the bottom of the screen. Give the AI 15 seconds to process the image, and you should have a zoomed-out version of the snap. If you’re satisfied with the result, tap on the blue checkmark to save it, and you can share it as a story or send it to friends.

However, in our testing, the Extend Snaps feature fell short of expectations. While it performed relatively well on selfies with simple backgrounds, it struggled with more complex images. In one example, the AI extender distorted the text on a jacket and failed to complete a banner in the background. In another instance, the feature stretched out the walls and roof of a video shooting area, resulting in inconsistencies and blurry elements.

Furthermore, when a snap of Christmas tree decoration was taken, the AI extender added another tree and incomplete ornaments, effectively jumbling the details. Overall, the Extend Snaps feature seems rushed and fails to deliver quality outputs.

In conclusion, it is advisable to stick with regular snaps, as the AI extender currently diminishes the quality of images and affects the finer details. Snapchat will need to invest more time and effort into polishing this feature before it becomes truly useful.