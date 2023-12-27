New and Convenient Way to Access DigiLocker Documents

Summary: The Government of India has introduced a new way to access and manage your important documents stored in DigiLocker. Now, you can easily access DigiLocker services through WhatsApp. This article will guide you on how to set up your DigiLocker account and access your documents conveniently.

Simple Steps to Use DigiLocker on WhatsApp

To access DigiLocker services on WhatsApp, follow these 10 easy steps:

Step 1: Save the contact number +91-9013151515 with a name like ‘DigiLocker WhatsApp’ or ‘Government DigiLocker’.

Step 2: Refresh your WhatsApp to sync your contact list tapping the ‘New chat’ button and selecting ‘Refresh’ from the menu.

Step 3: Search for the saved DigiLocker services number.

Step 4: Send a message to DigiLocker, such as ‘Hi’ or ‘Namaste’, to activate the chatbot.

Step 5: The chatbot will display various options, including checking if you have a DigiLocker account and providing CoWin and DigiLocker services.

Step 6: Select ‘Yes’ when asked if you have a DigiLocker account and then choose the ‘DigiLocker Services’ option.

Step 7: The chatbot will prompt you to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Card number and provide a link to their privacy policy. Authenticate your WhatsApp DigiLocker account entering your Aadhaar number.

Step 8: An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP for verification.

Step 9: Once the OTP is accepted, the chatbot will display a list of all your documents linked to your Aadhaar Card.

Step 10: Select the document you wish to download, and it will start downloading via WhatsApp.

Setting Up Your DigiLocker Account

Before using DigiLocker on WhatsApp, you must set up a DigiLocker account. Here are two ways to do it:

1. Through the official website:

– Visit the official DigiLocker website.

– Click on ‘Sign-up’ and fill in the registration form with your personal details, including your Aadhaar Card number and a strong 6-digit security pin.

– Complete the authentication process using OTP or fingerprints.

– Create a username and password.

– Submit the information and successfully set up your DigiLocker account.

2. Through the mobile app:

– Download the official DigiLocker app on your mobile phone.

– Open the app, select your preferred language, and click ‘Get started’.

– Choose the ‘Create an account’ option.

– Fill in the registration form with your personal details, including your Aadhaar Card number and a strong 6-digit security pin.

– Verify your account using the OTP sent to your mobile number or email ID.

– Your DigiLocker account will be created successfully.

Benefits of Using DigiLocker on WhatsApp

Using DigiLocker on WhatsApp offers numerous benefits. You can store all your important documents securely in one place and access them anytime, anywhere. Additionally, DigiLocker can legally authenticate documents, providing them with the same value as original physical copies.

Don’t let your fear of technology stop you from enjoying the convenience of DigiLocker. Follow these simple steps and have all your important documents right at your fingertips!