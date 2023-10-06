Delhi Metro Expands WhatsApp Ticketing Service to Cover All Lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has expanded its WhatsApp-based ticketing service to include all lines in the Delhi-NCR region, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. Passengers can now easily purchase metro tickets sending a message with the text ‘Hi’ to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scanning the QR code using their smartphones. The service is available in both English and Hindi to cater to a wide range of metro riders.

The WhatsApp chatbot allows users to generate up to six QR tickets at once. Tickets can be booked between 6 am to 9 pm for all lines and from 4 am to 11 pm for the Airport Line (Orange Line). However, ticket cancellations are not allowed in WhatsApp Ticketing. A convenience fee will be charged for transactions made via credit/debit card, while no convenience fee will be applied for UPI-based transactions.

The introduction of this ticketing system aims to provide convenience for metro travelers, allowing them to purchase tickets with just a single click from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. The DMRC and WhatsApp are working together to simplify the transit experience for WhatsApp users.

In addition to the ticketing service, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new search feature for the Updates tab, making it easier for users to search for status updates and channels on the application.

