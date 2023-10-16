The Best AI Video Generators for Short-Form Content Creation

Short-form video content is taking over the internet, with platforms like Instagram Reels and TikTok dominating the social media landscape. Businesses are recognizing the power of video marketing, as posts with videos receive 48% more views and are shared twice as much as other types of content. Thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence, creating short-form videos has become easier and more affordable than ever before.

In this guide, we’ll explore the top 5 AI video generators for creating short-form videos. Whether you want to convert longer videos or create them from scratch, these tools can help you connect with your audience in a visually engaging way.

1. Invideo

Invideo is a powerful AI video generator that specializes in creating explainer videos. One of the key advantages of Invideo is that it doesn’t require existing video content, making it ideal for users without large video archives. The platform has a user-friendly interface, making it accessible to beginners.

Using Invideo is easy:

Select “Black Canvas” and choose your video’s dimensions. Upload your videos and images, or choose from Invideo’s stock library. Edit your clips and add text and visuals. Manage the audio adding personal audio files or using the software’s text-to-speech feature. Download your video in 720p or 1080p and export it.

(Source: Invideo)

2. Synthesia

Synthesia is a video creation tool that allows users to create videos using custom AI avatars. With over 120 avatars and support for 65 languages, you can create engaging videos that stand out. The platform also offers the option to create a custom avatar that resembles your own identity.

Here’s how to use Synthesia:

Create your video script and determine the narration. Choose an avatar from Synthesia’s library. Use the platform’s text-to-speech feature to refine the video’s content. Edit the video adding background music, animations, transitions, and more. Generate the video and download it to share with your audience.

(Source: Synthesia)

3. Pictory

Pictory is a versatile AI video generator that allows users to create and edit short-form videos. It has a low learning curve and is ideal for those without much social media experience. However, the finished videos may not be as polished as those generated other tools.

Pictory offers four main ways to create short-form videos:

Script to Video: Paste your text into the platform and fine-tune the video highlighting keywords, selecting visuals, and creating scenes. Article to Video: Turn published articles, blogs, or press releases into videos pasting the URL and letting the tool distill the content into scenes. Edit Videos using Text: Condense longer videos into short-form videos pasting the YouTube link or file and editing the scene-by-scene storyboard. Visuals to Video: Create original short-form videos using existing images and short videos, arranging them in a sequence and editing them to your liking.

(Source: Pictory)

4. VEED.io

VEED.io is an AI video editor and creator designed for professionals. With a selection of over 100 free stock clips, you can create engaging videos that capture your audience’s attention. In addition to using existing media, VEED.io also allows for live webcam recordings.

(Source: VEED.io)

By utilizing these AI video generators, businesses and content creators can tap into the power of short-form videos to connect with their audience and drive engagement.

Sources: Invideo, Synthesia, Pictory, VEED.io