New AI Feature on Instagram Allows Users to Create Unique Backgrounds for Stories

Summary: Instagram, a social media platform owned Meta, has introduced a new AI-powered feature that enables users to change the background of their photos in Instagram Stories. This feature utilizes prompts and AI technology to generate customized backdrops for a more engaging and creative storytelling experience.

Instagram, a popular social media platform, is constantly evolving to provide its users with innovative features. The latest addition to its repertoire is an AI-based tool that allows users to change the background of their photos shared in Instagram Stories. With just a few clicks, users can now create unique and eye-catching backgrounds that enhance their storytelling.

To utilize this new feature, users first need to take a photo or select one from their camera roll. Once the photo is on the editing screen, users can tap on the three dots at the top right corner and select “Backdrop” from the menu. Instagram’s AI technology will then analyze the photo, including the background and people in it. Users can further fine-tune the selection tapping on specific areas they want to keep or remove.

After making the necessary selections, users can proceed tapping “Next.” The next step is to input a prompt that describes the desired backdrop. This prompt will guide the AI in generating a new background based on the user’s preference. Users can be as specific or creative as they want in their prompts, from “surrounded dogs” to “field of flowers.”

Once the prompt is entered, the AI will generate two backdrop options. If users are not satisfied with the options, they can tap the refresh icon to generate another background using the same prompt or change the prompt altogether. Once users have chosen their preferred background, they can tap “Next.”

When users are ready to share their Stories, they can tap “Your Story” in the bottom left corner. The chosen prompt will be added as a sticker to the Story, and users can reposition or delete it as desired.

It is important to note that while the AI automatically selects elements like people and animals in the photo, users have the ability to modify these selections for a more personalized result. Additionally, AI-generated photos will be labeled as such to avoid any potential confusion or misuse. Users should also be mindful of the content of their text prompts and understand that AI-generated images may not always be entirely accurate or appropriate.

Overall, this new AI feature on Instagram provides users with a fun and creative way to customize their Stories and make them stand out. As AI technology continues to advance, we can expect more exciting features and enhancements to enhance the user experience on social media platforms.