Unmuting someone on Instagram is a simple process that can be done directly from their profile. First, it’s important to note that in order to unmute an account, you must have previously muted them, which means you are following them. With that in mind, finding their profile shouldn’t pose much of a challenge.

Follow these steps to unmute someone from their Instagram profile:

1. Open the Instagram app on your device.

2. Navigate to the profile of the account you wish to unmute. You can do this searching for their username or locating their profile in your list of followers.

3. Once you are on their profile, tap the green “Following” button located below their profile information.

4. After tapping “Following,” a menu will appear. Select the “Mute” option from this menu.

5. In the “Mute” menu, you will see three separate toggles: Posts, Stories, and Notes. By default, all of these toggles will be turned on, indicating that the account is currently muted for all three. To unmute the account, simply turn off the blue toggles for the desired category or categories.

Additionally, if you have muted someone’s stories but can still see their posts, or vice versa, you can also unmute them directly from your Instagram feed. Simply locate the post or story, tap the three dots icon located in the top right corner, and select “Unmute.” If you are unmuting via a post, tapping “Hide” will bring up the mute/unmute options.

It’s worth noting that despite unfollowed accounts occasionally appearing in your feed, you cannot mute them. Instagram only allows you to hide similar posts.

Now that you know how to easily unmute someone on Instagram, you can ensure that your feed is filled with the content you want to see.