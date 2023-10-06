Unlock Netflix’s Hidden Horror Categories with Secret Codes

As Halloween approaches, horror fans are eagerly searching for ways to get their fix of spooky content. Luckily, Netflix has a secret that many users are unaware of – hidden codes that unlock a variety of horror subcategories. By using these codes, users can access a plethora of horror movies and shows to satisfy their cravings for scares.

To utilize these codes, simply enter them into the search box on mobile devices and connected TVs. For web browsers, the following URL can be used: netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER. Once entered, each code will reveal a different horror subcategory based on specific themes or genres.

Netflix has a total of 63 secret codes within the horror genre, ranging from “B-Horror Films” to “Zombies, Vampires, and Ghouls.” These codes allow users to easily navigate through the extensive horror content available on the platform. Some notable subcategories include “Modern Horror Classics,” “Teen Screams,” and “Slashers and Serial Killers.”

In addition to the various horror categories, a special code that stands out is “81642617,” which unlocks a category dedicated to the works of Mike Flanagan, known as The Flanaverse. Flanagan is the mastermind behind popular Netflix horror series such as “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass,” and his upcoming series, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” will also be included in this category.

With Halloween just around the corner, these hidden codes are a treasure trove for horror enthusiasts looking for their next spine-chilling watch. Whether you’re a fan of classic horror films, psychological thrillers, or supernatural tales, Netflix’s secret codes provide an easy way to discover and enjoy a wide variety of horror content.

