How to Unblock Australian Netflix with ExpressVPN

If you’re a movie and TV show enthusiast, you may have noticed that different countries have different content available on Netflix. This can be frustrating if you want to access shows and movies that are only available in other countries. However, with the help of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can unlock extra Netflix libraries from anywhere in the world.

A VPN works hiding your real IP address and connecting to a secure server in another country. This tricks streaming services like Netflix into thinking you’re located in that country, giving you access to the shows and movies available there. To unblock Australian Netflix, you can follow these simple steps:

Sign up for a streaming-friendly VPN like ExpressVPN. Download the app to your device (available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more). Open the app and connect to a server in Australia. Sign in to Netflix and start watching Australian content.

ExpressVPN is considered one of the best VPNs for Netflix due to its numerous benefits. With servers in 94 countries, including Australia, ExpressVPN offers an easy-to-use app for all major devices. They also have a strict no-logging policy, fast streaming speeds, and support up to five simultaneous connections. Plus, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

While the best VPNs for Netflix are not free, many providers offer free trials or money-back guarantees. This allows you to unblock Australian Netflix without fully committing financially. It’s important to note that this isn’t a long-term solution, but it does provide an opportunity to access and stream your favorite shows without spending anything.

Other reliable VPN choices for unblocking extra content on Netflix include NordVPN and CyberGhost VPN. However, ExpressVPN stands out as a leading option for streaming due to its wide range of servers, user-friendly interface, and reliable performance.

If you’re interested in unblocking Australian Netflix, ExpressVPN is currently offering a one-year subscription on sale for £82.82, saving you 49% on the list price. This plan includes an additional three months of coverage and a year of unlimited cloud backup for free.

Additional information: ExpressVPN is a well-known VPN service provider that focuses on providing fast and secure internet connections. They have a large number of servers located around the world, making it easy topass geo-restrictions and access content from different countries. NordVPN and CyberGhost VPN are also popular VPN services that offer similar features. Using a VPN is legal in most countries, but it’s important to note thatpassing geo-restrictions may violate the terms of service of certain streaming platforms.