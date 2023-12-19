How to Type in Different Languages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app used millions, has recently introduced an update that allows users to type in their native languages. Whether it’s a regional language or Hindi, you can now communicate in the language of your choice. Here’s how you can enable support for regional languages on your Android or iPhone.

For Android users:

1. Open WhatsApp on your phone.

2. Tap on the three-dot icon in the top-right corner.

3. Go to ‘Settings’.

4. Select ‘Chats’.

5. Choose the ‘App language’ option.

6. Here, you will find a variety of language options supported the Google Keyboard. Select your preferred language.

iPhone users have two methods to enable different languages on WhatsApp:

Method 1:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the chat window where you want to type a message.

2. Locate the chat box and look for a globe-like icon.

3. Tap on the icon and select Hindi or your preferred regional language from the available options.

4. Your iPhone is now ready to type in Hindi.

Method 2:

1. Open the iPhone Settings from the home screen.

2. Scroll down and tap on ‘General’.

3. Find and select ‘Keyboard’.

4. Click on ‘Add New Keyboard’.

5. A list of different languages will appear. Choose the language you want to add, such as Hindi.

6. Now, when typing on your iPhone’s standard keyboard, you can switch to the Hindi keyboard.

By following these steps, you can easily enable multilingual typing on WhatsApp. Say goodbye to language barriers and communicate freely in the language that suits you best. Happy typing!