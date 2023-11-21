Uncovering the Celebrity Hotspots in California: Where to Spot A-Listers

California has long been known as a celebrity hotspot, with its vibrant cities and picturesque landscapes attracting Hollywood stars from all walks of life. While bumping into a celebrity isn’t guaranteed, there are certain spots that increase your chances of a star-studded encounter. So, if you’re keen on indulging in a bit of stargazing, here are some top destinations to add to your California itinerary.

1. West Hollywood: A Celeb-Spotting Paradise

Celebrities flock to West Hollywood for dining, shopping, playing, partying, and doing business. From reality TV show hotspots to trendy local businesses, West Hollywood offers ample opportunities to rub shoulders with the stars. Keep your eyes peeled at places like Nice Guy, Catch LA, and The Grove for a chance to spot the likes of Gabrielle Union, Brittany Spears, and Jameela Jamil.

2. Delilah, LA: A Modern-Day Supper Club

Delilah is a sexy and modern-day supper club that attracts the celebrity set. With a vintage-inspired ambiance, this hotspot is a favorite among A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Drake. Enjoy a delicious meal and, if you’re up for it, head next door to Employees Only for a prohibition-style cocktail.

3. Craig’s, LA: Where Old Hollywood Charm Meets Upscale Dining

Craig’s is a classic American eatery in LA that beautifully blends old Hollywood charm with upscale vibes. Owned Craig Susser, who spent years at LA institution Dan Tana’s, this restaurant has attracted famous visitors such as George Clooney, Ozzy Osbourne, John Legend, and the cast of Game of Thrones. With a menu offering American-Italian cuisine, seafood, meat, pizza, and vegan options, Craig’s provides a friendly dining experience with a touch of celebrity glamour.

4. San Francisco: A Haven for Stars

San Francisco has its fair share of celebrity sightings. The St. Regis San Francisco has hosted the likes of Tom Hanks and Brooke Shields, while The Phoenix Hotel has become a rockstar’s haven, welcoming the legendary Moby and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. For a chance to spot Leonardo DiCaprio, head to the Redwood Room, a celebrity cult favorite. And if you’re a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow, make sure to visit The Slanted Door restaurant, a favorite of the Oscar-winning actress.

5. Sonoma County: Wine Country Retreat for the Rich and Famous

Known for its breathtaking beauty, Sonoma County attracts celebrities who seek a relaxing getaway. When visiting this northern Los Angeles wine region, keep an eye out for famous faces at hotspots like Barndiva and Plank Coffee in Healdsburg, Giorgio’s, Valette, and Catelli’s restaurant in Geyserville, Ryme Cellars favored Elizabeth Olsen, and Scribe Winery often visited celebrity chef Ayesha Curry. You might even spot actors like Keanu Reeves in Forestville’s Farmhouse Inn and Jason Momoa in Claypool Cellars in Sebastopol.

6. San Diego: A Laid-Back City Full of Surprises

Just a few hours’ drive from LA, San Diego offers a more relaxed and beach-oriented ambiance. Little Italy hotspot Barbusa is often frequented the likes of Conan O’Brien and Jack Harlow, while Lionfish, located inside the Pendry San Diego Hotel, has attracted the attention of LeBron James, Mariah Carey, and Megan Fox. If you venture to the iconic coastal town of La Jolla, you might spot Alicia Keys, who owns a stunning beachfront property in the area.

7. Greater Palm Springs: The Playground of the Kardashians and More

Greater Palm Springs is a magnet for celebrities, with Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian among those who call this region home. Boozehounds, located in Palm Springs, has recently hosted G-Flip and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause for a special birthday dinner. This vibrant desert oasis is known for its luxury resorts, golf courses, and fantastic dining options, making it an ideal playground for the rich and famous.

While there are no guarantees of spotting a celebrity during your visit to California, exploring these renowned hotspots might just give you an exciting encounter with the stars. So, pack your bags and embark on a journey filled with glamour and possibility in the Golden State.

