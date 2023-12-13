How to Maintain Your Privacy on Instagram

In today’s digital age, privacy is a growing concern for many social media users. Instagram, one of the most popular platforms, allows users to connect with friends, family, and even strangers. However, there are times when you might want to maintain a level of privacy while using the app, without letting everyone know that you are active.

By default, Instagram displays your online status to those you follow and have messaged. While this transparency can foster a sense of connectivity, there are moments when you may prefer to operate incognito.

Fortunately, Instagram provides an easy way to take control of your online presence. Whether you’re using the mobile app or accessing Instagram from a web browser, you can hide your active status with a few simple steps.

To turn off your active status on Instagram using the mobile app:

1. Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device.

2. Tap on your profile picture to go to your profile page.

3. Tap on the three horizontal lines at the top right corner.

4. Select “Settings and privacy.”

5. Scroll down and tap on “Messages and story replies.”

6. Tap on “Show activity status.”

7. Toggle off “Show Activity Status” to hide your online presence.

To turn off your active status on Instagram using a computer:

1. Open Instagram on any web browser and log in to your account.

2. Click on the three horizontal lines at the bottom left corner.

3. Click on “Settings.”

4. Choose “How others can interact with you.”

5. Toggle off the “Show activity status” option to hide your activity status.

It is important to note that when your activity status is turned off on Instagram, you won’t be able to see if others are active or when they were last active.

By following these simple steps, you can enjoy a greater level of privacy on Instagram while still staying connected with the people you choose.