New Feature on Instagram Allows Public Comments on Stories

Instagram has introduced a new feature called “Hype comments” for its Stories, which is aimed at increasing engagement opportunities. Unlike reactive emojis or direct messages, Hype comments allow users to leave public comments on other people’s Stories that can be seen their followers and viewers. While some users are excited about this new feature, others are looking for ways to remove it from their accounts.

Hype comments are visible to everyone who views a Story, and they appear as a pop-up notification stating, “Your friends can now add Hype to your story.” However, it seems that not all users have access to this feature yet, as it is still in the roll-out stages.

Some users who have been given access to Hype comments have reported that they are unsure how to use it, while others have said that it hasn’t made any noticeable changes to their Stories. If you want to turn off Hype comments on your Instagram account, you can do so going to the Story settings and selecting the “Off” option under the Hype section. Additionally, you can block certain accounts from leaving Hype comments and choose to only allow Hype comments from people you follow.

It is important to note that at the time of writing, the author of this article does not have access to the Hype comment feature. However, we will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

In conclusion, Instagram’s new feature, Hype comments, allows users to leave public comments on Stories. While some users welcome this feature, others are seeking ways to disable it.