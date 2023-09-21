How to Use and Manage Broadcast Channels on Instagram

Instagram has recently introduced a new feature called Broadcast Channels, which allows creators to communicate directly with their followers through threaded messages. This article will guide you on how to use and manage Broadcast Channels as a follower and a creator.

As a follower, you will receive a notification whenever a creator you follow starts a Broadcast. To join a Broadcast, simply go to your notifications, select the invite you want to accept, and tap “Tap to view”. This will take you to the channel where you can see the shared content and actively participate in interactive messages like polls and question prompts. To ensure you don’t receive too many notifications, you can turn off Broadcast Channel notifications for specific accounts or mute message notifications for a specific channel.

As a creator, you can start your own Broadcast going to your direct messages and selecting the “Write new message” icon. From there, choose the option to start a Broadcast. You will need to set a title, select your audience (paid subscribers or general followers), and choose the start time for your Broadcast. This feature is particularly beneficial for creators who want to engage with their followers directly and share links to external content, which is typically not allowed on Instagram.

To manage Broadcast notifications, simply tap your profile icon in the bottom-right corner of the app, navigate to “Settings and privacy”, and select “Notifications”. From there, you can modify your preferences for Broadcast notifications.

Instagram’s Broadcast Channels feature offers creators a new way to connect with their audience and share content. By following these steps, you can effectively use and manage Broadcast Channels as a follower or a creator.

