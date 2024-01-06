How to Appear Offline on Instagram and Maintain Your Privacy

If you’re tired of constantly being bombarded with messages on Instagram or simply want some alone time without the pressure of responding to DMs, you may want to consider appearing offline on the platform. By turning off your active status, you can maintain your privacy and avoid conversations you’re not interested in. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to appear offline on Instagram for both Android and iOS devices.

For Android and iOS users:

1. Open the Instagram app and go to your profile.

2. Tap on the hamburger menu icon in the top right corner and select “Settings and privacy.”

3. Scroll down and find the “Messages and story replies” section.

4. Toggle off the “Show activity status” option to instantly stop showing your online status.

For web users:

1. Go to the Instagram website and log into your account.

2. Click on the “More” hamburger menu at the bottom left corner.

3. Select “Settings” in the pop-up menu.

4. Scroll down and click on the “Message and story replies” option.

5. Toggle off the “Show activity status” option on the next page.

It’s important to note that when you turn off your active status, you won’t be able to see anyone else’s active status either. This means you won’t be able to tell if someone is currently online or has recently been online.

By following these steps, you can discreetly browse Instagram without worrying about your friends or followers knowing that you’re online and not responding to their messages. It’s a great way to maintain your privacy and have control over when and how you engage with others on the platform.

Remember, if you’re looking for an even more anonymous browsing experience, there are ways to view Instagram without an account. Feel free to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.