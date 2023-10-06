TikTok Trend Allows Users to Recreate High School Yearbook Photos with an AI Twist

A new trend on TikTok is giving people the opportunity to recreate their high school yearbook photos using artificial intelligence. With over 60 different identities available, the AI generator allows users to see what their high school alter ego could have looked like with a ’90s twist.

Celebrities and influencers have joined in on the trend, sharing their AI-generated yearbook photos on social media platforms. Actress Keke Palmer and YouTuber James Charles are just a few who have participated. However, not everyone is loving the results. Some commenters expressed disappointment with their AI photos, stating that they didn’t feel like themselves or that the generated photos didn’t resemble them at all.

The app being used to create these AI-generated yearbook photos is called “Epik – AI Photo Editor.” It can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play Store. Within the app, users select the “AI Yearbook” option and upload eight to 12 clear, well-lit photos of themselves. Different angles and expressions are recommended for accuracy.

It’s important to note that while some features on the app are free, generating the yearbook photos requires an in-app purchase for either 24-hour or two-hour delivery. However, due to a sudden surge in users, the feature is currently experiencing delays in processing.

If you’ve ever wondered what you would have looked like in high school with a different persona, this TikTok trend and AI generator can provide a fun and nostalgic experience.