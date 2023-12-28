How to Easily Transfer Your Netflix Profile and Maintain Your Preferences

Summary: Transferring your Netflix profile to a new account or adding an extra member is a simple process that allows you to retain your preferences, watch history, and recommendations. By following a few easy steps, you can ensure a seamless transition between accounts.

Step 1: Sign In

To begin, sign into your Netflix account on a web browser. This is necessary to access the required settings for profile transfers.

Step 2: Enable Profile Transfers

Hover over the profile icon and select “Account” from the dropdown menu. Scroll down to the “Settings” section and find the option to “Turn on profile transfers.” Click on it and press “Allow.” You may either wait two days to transfer your profile or use the confirmation link in your email for immediate access.

Step 3: Enable Profile Transfers for an Extra Member

If you are transferring a profile to an extra member, navigate back to the Account page and scroll down to the “Extra Members” section. Click on “Buy an Extra Member slot” and follow the instructions provided.

Step 4: Transfer the Profile

On the Account page, locate the “Profile & Parental Controls” section and select the profile you wish to transfer. Click on “Transfer This Profile” to initiate the transfer.

Step 5: Start the Transfer

Review the information displayed on the screen and press “Start Profile Transfer” to begin the process.

Step 6: Choose Between a New or Existing Account

At this point, you can choose to transfer the profile to either a new or existing account. For a new account, enter the desired email and password. For an existing account, provide the associated email and password.

Step 7: Follow On-Screen Instructions to Finish

Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the transfer. Your profile name, icon, watch history, recommendations, game saves, preferred settings, and parental restrictions will be transferred, but payment information will not.

In conclusion, transferring your Netflix profile is a straightforward process that enables you to maintain your viewing preferences and personalization across accounts. Whether you are starting a new account or adding an extra member, these step-by-step instructions will ensure a smooth transition. Enjoy uninterrupted access to your favorite movies and shows on Netflix!